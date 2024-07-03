Short Interest in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Decreases By 5.9%

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 3,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 926,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Acadia Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acadia Realty Trust

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Richard Hartmann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John J. Gottfried sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $211,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 28,470 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Acadia Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,297,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,984,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AKR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.37. 57,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,915. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.97. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $18.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $91.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

