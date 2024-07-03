Short Interest in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Drops By 7.2%

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the May 31st total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of APG traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 86,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,906. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.14. APi Group has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that APi Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on APi Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on APi Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on APi Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on APi Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $5,581,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,828,779 shares in the company, valued at $216,888,866.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 1,951,782 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $74,460,483.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in APi Group by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in APi Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in APi Group by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco bought a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

