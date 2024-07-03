Short Interest in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expands By 9.5%

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the May 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 200,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $7,016,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.8% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,425,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,372,000 after purchasing an additional 204,826 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Avanos Medical by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 371,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 158,473 shares in the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 413,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after buying an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently commented on AVNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.
NYSE AVNS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $19.42. 83,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,325. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.47.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $166.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
