Short Interest in Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) Grows By 15.1%

Bénéteau S.A. (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, an increase of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bénéteau Price Performance
Shares of BTEAF stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Bénéteau has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.
Bénéteau Company Profile
