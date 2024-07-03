Short Interest in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Declines By 5.6%

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 4,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amir Cohen sold 11,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $33,574.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,340.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Blade Air Mobility by 70.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. 47.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Down 0.3 %

BLDE traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. The stock had a trading volume of 189,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,011. Blade Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $51.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blade Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

