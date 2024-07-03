Short Interest in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Increases By 12.8%

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,000 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the May 31st total of 541,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Transactions at BOK Financial

In other BOK Financial news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 361.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF traded down $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.43. 105,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,444. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.19. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $96.40.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOKF

BOK Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.