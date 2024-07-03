Short Interest in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Grows By 11.0%

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 35,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

NASDAQ CTCX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Carmell has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carmell stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carmell Co. ( NASDAQ:CTCX Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Carmell as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.

