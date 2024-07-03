Short Interest in Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX) Grows By 11.0%

Carmell Co. (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the May 31st total of 35,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Carmell Price Performance
NASDAQ CTCX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,184. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76. Carmell has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $13.31.
Carmell (NASDAQ:CTCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carmell
Carmell Company Profile
Carmell Corporation operates as a bio-aesthetics company. The company utilizes Carmell Secretome to support skin and hair health. Its Carmell Secretome consists of growth factors and proteins extracted from allogeneic human platelets sourced from tissue banks. The company also developed a microemulsion formulation that enables delivery of lipophilic and hydrophilic ingredients without relying on the Foul Fourteen, 14 potentially harmful excipients that are commonly used by other companies to impart texture, stability, and other desirable physicochemical attributes to cosmetic products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carmell
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for Carmell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carmell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.