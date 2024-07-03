Short Interest in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Rises By 11.5%

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the May 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 254,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

CBAK Energy Technology Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CBAT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.26. 68,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,299. CBAK Energy Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

Get CBAK Energy Technology alerts:

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CBAK Energy Technology will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CBAK Energy Technology

About CBAK Energy Technology

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBAK Energy Technology stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CBAT Free Report ) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.30% of CBAK Energy Technology worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion high power rechargeable batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, CBAK and Hitrans. Its lithium batteries are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles, such as electric bicycles, electric motors, electric tricycles, and smaller-sized electric cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBAK Energy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBAK Energy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.