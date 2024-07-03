Short Interest in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expands By 8.1%

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the May 31st total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CDW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in CDW by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,256,000 after purchasing an additional 73,503 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in CDW by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 4,511 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CDW by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 90,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,541,000 after acquiring an additional 55,239 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $3,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Performance

CDW traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $218.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,282. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.12 and its 200-day moving average is $233.73. CDW has a 52 week low of $180.38 and a 52 week high of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CDW from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on CDW

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.