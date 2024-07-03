Short Interest in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Rises By 13.1%

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a growth of 13.1% from the May 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. StockNews.com lowered Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.04.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. 1,475,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,385. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $473.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Banking System by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

