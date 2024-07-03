Short Interest in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Decreases By 8.6%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 447,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of CONSOL Energy from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $530,334.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,087 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,264.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $169,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,710,430.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEIX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the first quarter valued at $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in CONSOL Energy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEIX stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.83. 246,698 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,604. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.15 and its 200 day moving average is $91.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. CONSOL Energy has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $114.30.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $1.20. The firm had revenue of $565.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.85 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 39.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

