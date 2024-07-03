Short Interest in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Drops By 6.0%

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the May 31st total of 18,610,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

DRH traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 547,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,521. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.60. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DRH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.30.

Get Our Latest Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 40.3% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,303,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,103,000 after buying an additional 1,810,788 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,516,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,409,000 after purchasing an additional 190,136 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,291,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,429,000 after purchasing an additional 73,745 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,301,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,164,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,936,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.