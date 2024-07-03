Short Interest in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expands By 10.1%

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the May 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 186,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.4 days.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Digi International from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Digi International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.70. 80,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,736. The company has a market capitalization of $825.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.48, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Digi International has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.97 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Digi International by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,887,000 after acquiring an additional 291,618 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Digi International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 338,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Digi International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 1,814.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Digi International by 52.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services, and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

