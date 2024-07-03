Short Interest in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Drops By 7.0%

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the May 31st total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Dynex Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,968 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 14.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 22,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.50 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.71. 719,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $751.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.34.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.32%. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

