Short Interest in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Declines By 6.7%

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 637,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.07. 547,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,515. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.94.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $3,745,151.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 44,976 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $3,745,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,139,740.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 14,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $1,220,739.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,845.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,519 shares of company stock worth $5,816,091. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 360.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EHC

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.