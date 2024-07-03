Short Interest in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Increases By 5.8%

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 235,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Exponent Price Performance

EXPO traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.44. 85,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,196. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In related news, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at $170,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Guyer sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.58, for a total value of $152,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exponent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Exponent by 8.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,112,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 276,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,864,000 after buying an additional 17,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,904,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

