Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Increases By 11.7%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

First Busey Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $23.71. 61,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,935. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $110.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.06 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 18.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUSE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $54,763.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,517.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in First Busey by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,278,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,372,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,475,000 after buying an additional 26,829 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in First Busey by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,552,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,537,000 after buying an additional 57,392 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in First Busey by 5.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,359,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after buying an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in First Busey by 22.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,159,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,895,000 after buying an additional 212,782 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

Featured Stories

