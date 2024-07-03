Short Interest in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Increases By 12.1%

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the May 31st total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FMBH shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,799 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $10,895,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 271,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 18,490 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,638,000 after acquiring an additional 58,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First Mid Bancshares by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,571. First Mid Bancshares has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $35.83. The firm has a market cap of $776.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.20 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as construction and land development, 1-4 family residential properties, and multifamily residential properties loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

