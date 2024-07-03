Short Interest in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Expands By 6.9%

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Four Corners Property Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $24.65. 200,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.08. Four Corners Property Trust has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.

Four Corners Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 128.97%.

Insider Activity at Four Corners Property Trust

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Four Corners Property Trust

In related news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $177,568.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,500,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.05 per share, with a total value of $149,831.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 620,394 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,475.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $177,568.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,635,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,246,000 after buying an additional 116,453 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,619,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,089,000 after acquiring an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,457,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,579 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,429,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,438,000 after purchasing an additional 326,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,807,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,739,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

