Short Interest in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Grows By 8.7%

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,400 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 31st total of 720,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15,067.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 11.0% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 29,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after acquiring an additional 8,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. 57,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,546. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.28. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.20. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 57.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $64.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Featured Stories

