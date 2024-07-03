Short Interest in Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC) Drops By 5.9%

Global Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the May 31st total of 20,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Lights Acquisition

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Lights Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $833,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Global Lights Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Lights Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Global Lights Acquisition Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.31. The stock had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,426. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. Global Lights Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

About Global Lights Acquisition

Global Lights Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

