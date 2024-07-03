Short Interest in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Decreases By 9.1%

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,980,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the May 31st total of 9,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,092.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $702,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,829,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,092.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $1,078,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,079,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,948,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock worth $7,497,437 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 163,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 360,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Global Net Lease by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 170,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNL stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 479,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,906. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. Global Net Lease has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.90%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -60.44%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

