Short Interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Rises By 11.2%

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,200 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 463,400 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Gorilla Technology Group Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GRRR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 105,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. Gorilla Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Gorilla Technology Group
