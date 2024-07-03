Short Interest in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR) Rises By 11.2%

Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 515,200 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the May 31st total of 463,400 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRRR traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.69. 105,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,688. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.11. Gorilla Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Get Gorilla Technology Group alerts:

About Gorilla Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

Receive News & Ratings for Gorilla Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorilla Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.