Short Interest in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Grows By 10.8%

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the May 31st total of 72,300 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HBT Financial news, Director Eric E. Burwell purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $113,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,261.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in HBT Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HBT Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,497,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James upgraded HBT Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HBT Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

HBT Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT remained flat at $20.10 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,528. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.43.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $56.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

HBT Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

