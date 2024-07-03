Short Interest in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Rises By 12.7%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,980,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 31st total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.21.
HBM traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,642,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,071. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $524.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
