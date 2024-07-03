Short Interest in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Decreases By 9.0%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Ikena Oncology Stock Performance
Shares of IKNA stock remained flat at $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 76,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,706. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on IKNA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.
