Short Interest in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Decreases By 9.0%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the May 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Ikena Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of IKNA stock remained flat at $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 76,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,706. Ikena Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

Get Ikena Oncology alerts:

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.12. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ikena Oncology will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ikena Oncology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,495 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,060 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ikena Oncology by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 457,245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IKNA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IKNA

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ikena Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ikena Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.