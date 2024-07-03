Short Interest in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Grows By 5.5%

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,160,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 19,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,657,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.87. The company had a trading volume of 3,881,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,151,910. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.44. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $90.08.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3813 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 172.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 245,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 36.3% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 192.1% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 25,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

