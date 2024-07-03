Short Interest in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Decreases By 10.3%

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 793,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the May 31st total of 883,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ITT Stock Up 0.5 %

ITT stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.45. 9,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,559. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42. ITT has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $140.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.85 and a 200-day moving average of $127.03.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The company had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ITT will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. ITT’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at $102,709,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 681,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after purchasing an additional 288,671 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of ITT by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 393,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,912,000 after buying an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ITT by 127.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 196,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,229,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in shares of ITT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 723,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,434,000 after buying an additional 80,652 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of ITT from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ITT from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.38.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Articles

