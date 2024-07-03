Short Interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Increases By 11.1%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,130,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the May 31st total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $184.31. 2,764,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,480,303. Boeing has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The stock has a market cap of $113.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

