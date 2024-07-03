Short Interest in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Decreases By 5.6%

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the May 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Brink’s from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair started coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Get Brink's alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BCO

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.14. 93,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,395. Brink’s has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $105.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 59.84% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brink’s will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 37.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 154.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 119.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

(Get Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.