Short Interest in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Rises By 13.4%

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the May 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FNLC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,600. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.73 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.57.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.52 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 18.41%.

First Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at First Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.45%.

In related news, Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.31 per share, with a total value of $28,445.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,463.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 492,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,136,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in First Bancorp by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 52,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 12,935 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 40.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, time, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising commercial real estate owner occupied, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property such as retail space, offices, industrial buildings, hotels, educational facilities, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial real estate non-owner occupied loans; commercial construction to finance construction in a mix of owner- and nonowner occupied commercial real estate properties; and commercial and industrial loans, including revolving and term loan for financing working capital and/or capital investment.

Further Reading

