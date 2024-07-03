Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Grows By 14.3%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance
CSA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 million, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.50.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.10%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- GitLab Stock Rebounds: The Inside Story of Its Comeback
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Is Rivian Stock on the Verge of a 100% Rally?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Clarivate: The Cheapest AI Stock Worth Buying?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.