Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Grows By 14.3%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

CSA stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119. The firm has a market cap of $30.25 million, a PE ratio of -33.28 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 11,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the 4th quarter worth $919,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

