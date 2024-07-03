Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Trading 6.1% Higher

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) shot up 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.53 and last traded at $4.52. 1,337,960 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,138,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 32.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,031,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,715 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 870,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 34.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

