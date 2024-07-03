Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFYFree Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

SIFY stock opened at $0.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.28. Sify Technologies has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

