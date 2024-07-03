Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.84

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $15.13. Silvercrest Asset Management Group shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 28,246 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAMG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Singular Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $212.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $30.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at Silvercrest Asset Management Group

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, major shareholder Path Smaller Companies Fu Long acquired 5,112 shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $76,935.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,009.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercrest Asset Management Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAMG. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the first quarter worth $63,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the last quarter. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

