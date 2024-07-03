Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $46.86, but opened at $42.85. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $40.68, with a volume of 73,008 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $919,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,580,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,540,379.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,072,198 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $813.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.30 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.18.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Simulations Plus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,259,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,098,000 after buying an additional 251,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,135,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,710,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 931,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,668,000 after buying an additional 12,505 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 381,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after buying an additional 102,135 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 229,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

See Also

