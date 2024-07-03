Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.20

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.04, with a volume of 15116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.54.

Singapore Telecommunications Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.09.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile



Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

Featured Articles

