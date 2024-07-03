Sivia Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.67. 2,548,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,216,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.83. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shopify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.42.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

