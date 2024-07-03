Sivia Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 30,089 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,316 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,313 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after acquiring an additional 152,849 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.23. 2,663,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,345,593. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.66. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $878,893 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

