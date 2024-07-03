Sivia Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,441 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BHP Group by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its holdings in BHP Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 56,019 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

BHP Group Trading Up 3.4 %

BHP stock traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,379,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $54.28 and a 12 month high of $69.11.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.