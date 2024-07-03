Sivia Capital Partners LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.7% of Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 36,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,107,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 11.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,008,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $304,695,000 after acquiring an additional 104,246 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 24.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 620,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.0 %

Home Depot stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.85. 837,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,435,931. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $338.43 and a 200 day moving average of $352.56. The firm has a market cap of $332.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

