Sivia Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 48.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $4.39 to $4.26 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.42.

NOK traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,194,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.64. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $4.36.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

