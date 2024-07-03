Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 5,110 GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in GSK by 2,816.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of GSK by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,327 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

GSK Price Performance

NYSE GSK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.28. 829,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,631,262. The stock has a market cap of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $45.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.3762 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

