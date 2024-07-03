Sivia Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,441 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.47, for a total value of $2,214,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,644,039.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 114,216 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.30, for a total transaction of $23,105,896.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares in the company, valued at $943,122.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 353,141 shares of company stock valued at $78,864,413. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 1.8 %

COIN stock traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.50. 2,184,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,717,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.32. The company has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 3.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.61. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.