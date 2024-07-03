Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) Given New $47.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $39.16.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.66 million. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $184,690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,919,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 5,060,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $184,690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,919,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,066,823.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew S. Robinson sold 23,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $875,662.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,160.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,095,277 shares of company stock valued at $186,000,945. 8.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after buying an additional 30,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 109.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,512,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,390,000 after buying an additional 790,826 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,890,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,393,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

