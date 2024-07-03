Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Acquires 5,641 Shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC owned about 0.17% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UITB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 117,275 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,196,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,046,000 after purchasing an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:UITB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.12. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1609 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

