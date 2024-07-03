Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys 1,760 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 31,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COWZ stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,627,515 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

