Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC Buys 297 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,982,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,572 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,054,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348,557 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,696,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,983,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,944. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.87.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.0931 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.