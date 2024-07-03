Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Down 3% After Insider Selling

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) traded down 3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $15.71 and last traded at $15.77. 7,709,426 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 28,284,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.26.

Specifically, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,477,844 shares in the company, valued at $49,907,061.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,907,061.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $59,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,283.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock worth $19,934,275.

Get Snap alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Snap from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.82.

Snap Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Snap by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.