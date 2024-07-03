Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Receives $8.10 Average PT from Analysts

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.10.

SHCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of SHCO stock opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $263.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Soho House & Co Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Soho House & Co Inc. by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Soho House & Co Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. The company helps the members to use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

